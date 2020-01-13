$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Paychex posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $2,704,063.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,806 shares in the company, valued at $30,787,717.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,872 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Paychex by 31.8% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 303,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,942,000 after acquiring an additional 73,200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Paychex by 0.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Paychex by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Paychex by 36.7% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Paychex by 6.2% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.26. 1,182,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.88. Paychex has a 1-year low of $66.71 and a 1-year high of $88.43.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

