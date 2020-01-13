0Chain Trading Down 12.6% Over Last Week (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. 0Chain has a total market cap of $963,247.00 and $2,745.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000240 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0Chain Profile

ZCN is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

