138,143 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 138,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 16,903.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,077,000 after buying an additional 1,203,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,006,637,000 after buying an additional 1,125,819 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $60,111,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $47,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.05. The stock had a trading volume of 186,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,680. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.95. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

