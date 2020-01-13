13,913 Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Acquired by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Shares of NYSE STWD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 17,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,076. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.55. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $25.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $288.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.00%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.