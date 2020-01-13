$239.85 Million in Sales Expected for US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) to post sales of $239.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $237.70 million and the highest is $242.00 million. US Ecology posted sales of $157.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year sales of $694.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $692.00 million to $696.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. US Ecology had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECOL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of US Ecology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $55.47. 108,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,462. US Ecology has a fifty-two week low of $53.48 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average of $60.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

