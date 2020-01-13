25,000 Shares in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Bought by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,000. Fiserv comprises about 0.8% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 11.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 70.5% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.98.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.40 on Monday, hitting $118.53. 3,088,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033,419. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $118.70.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total transaction of $2,658,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,414,957.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $5,143,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410,470.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,435,640 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

