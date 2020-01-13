35,000 Shares in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) Purchased by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management bought a new position in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 179,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 996,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 632,315 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,946,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 270,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.41.

In other CBL & Associates Properties news, Director Michael L. Ashner bought 1,000,000 shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBL remained flat at $$1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. 6,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,924. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $176.97 million, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $187.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.77 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 19.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CBL & Associates Properties Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

