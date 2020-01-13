36,260 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Bought by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,998,000. Ecolab accounts for 1.8% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Ecolab by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ECL traded up $2.48 on Monday, hitting $191.41. 645,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.91. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.17.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

