3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,668 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in 3M were worth $27,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,613,040,000 after buying an additional 407,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,380 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,337.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $490,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,145,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,819,000 after acquiring an additional 111,373 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,162. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

In other 3M news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

