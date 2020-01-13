616 Shares in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Acquired by BT Wealth Management LLC

BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W W Grainger during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 858.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 150.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 18,600.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total transaction of $108,228.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $276,384.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GWW traded up $2.78 on Monday, reaching $344.09. The stock had a trading volume of 132,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,197. W W Grainger Inc has a 12-month low of $255.09 and a 12-month high of $346.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.14). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.19 EPS. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on W W Grainger from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $281.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

