6,344 Shares in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Purchased by BT Wealth Management LLC

BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WWW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,021,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,996,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,511,000 after acquiring an additional 707,375 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,631,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,910,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 293,747 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.74. 14,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,916. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average is $29.22. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $39.72.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $574.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

