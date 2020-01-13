$803.02 Million in Sales Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will report sales of $803.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $800.00 million and the highest is $810.00 million. Comerica posted sales of $864.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.10 million. Comerica had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.50 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.74.

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $166,316.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9,489.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,537 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,745,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,414,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,248,000 after purchasing an additional 293,069 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,003,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,923,000 after purchasing an additional 267,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,609,000 after purchasing an additional 243,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.75. 1,175,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.79. Comerica has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $88.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

