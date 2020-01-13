9,900 Shares in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Purchased by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 8.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 47.6% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

AYX traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.64. 25,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,118. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.78. Alteryx Inc has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $147.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -607.30, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.42 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. Alteryx’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush set a $126.00 price target on Alteryx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their target price on Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alteryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.72.

In other Alteryx news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.81, for a total transaction of $1,453,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $167,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,965 shares of company stock worth $12,449,687 in the last 90 days. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

