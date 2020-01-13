Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Raised by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 212,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.9% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 959,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $80,678,000 after purchasing an additional 94,611 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $85.12. 5,570,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,070,059. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $68.13 and a fifty-two week high of $89.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.94 and a 200 day moving average of $84.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

