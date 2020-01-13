Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives $19.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANF. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,864,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $158,229,000 after buying an additional 175,440 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,978,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,463,000 after buying an additional 215,833 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,382,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 992,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after buying an additional 626,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 977,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after buying an additional 40,392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANF stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $17.90. 243,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,872. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $30.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

