Abulaba Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded 119.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Abulaba has a total market cap of $762.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abulaba token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and BiteBTC. In the last week, Abulaba has traded 115.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Abulaba alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.97 or 0.02122655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00185486 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00122667 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Abulaba

Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 tokens. Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital

Buying and Selling Abulaba

Abulaba can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abulaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abulaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abulaba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.