Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.66-7.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $45.81-46.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.09 billion.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.12. 539,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture has a 12-month low of $143.01 and a 12-month high of $213.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.39 and a 200-day moving average of $194.90.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accenture will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Accenture from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $212.18.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $511,046.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $150,090.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

