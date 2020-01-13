Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Accuray’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.08). Accuray reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accuray will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Accuray.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Accuray had a negative return on equity of 35.92% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $89.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.34 million.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

In other Accuray news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 28,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $73,291.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,074.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $28,520.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,663 shares of company stock worth $169,767 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Accuray by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,269,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,363 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Accuray in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Accuray by 16.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,755,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 384,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Accuray by 70.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 860,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 355,855 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $2.74. 389,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,659. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. Accuray has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.26 million, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

