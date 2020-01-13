aelf (ELF) Price Hits $0.0562

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, aelf has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $11.02 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.0562 or 0.00000689 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Bithumb, Bibox and Kyber Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.20 or 0.01977448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00185396 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026810 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00122363 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official website is aelf.io

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, ABCC, Koinex, Huobi, Gate.io, Hotbit, Binance, IDEX, DDEX, CoinTiger, Bithumb, Allbit, BigONE, Bancor Network, Bibox, Kucoin, Kyber Network, GOPAX, BCEX, AirSwap, OKEx and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.