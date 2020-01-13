Aeron Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.42 Million (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 13th. Aeron has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $3.10 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Aeron token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001489 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, IDEX and Radar Relay.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.49 or 0.02093303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00185251 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026832 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00121960 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kuna, Kucoin, IDAX, Bit-Z, Gate.io, IDEX, Mercatox, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Tidex and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

