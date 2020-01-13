Aguia Resources (ASX:AGR) Shares Down 8%

Aguia Resources Limited (ASX:AGR) shares were down 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.12 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.12 ($0.08), approximately 82,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 83,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.13 ($0.09).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79.

About Aguia Resources (ASX:AGR)

Aguia Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects in Brazil. Its flagship Rio Grande phosphate assets include the Três Estradas, Joca Tavares, Porteira carbonatite, and Cerro Preto deposits located in the state of Rio Grande do Sul in southern Brazil. Aguia Resources Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

