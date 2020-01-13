Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Down 17.5% in December

Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.77. 732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,563. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $18.15.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). The business had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $521,000.00. Also, Director John Snisarenko bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 114,000 shares of company stock valued at $595,270. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 32,745.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.08% of Alimera Sciences worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

