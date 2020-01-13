Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alimera Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Alimera Sciences stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,563. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Snisarenko bought 10,000 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $521,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 114,000 shares of company stock worth $595,270. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 32,745.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.08% of Alimera Sciences worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

