Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,603 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 18,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 17.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $105,445.44. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 17,337 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $261,095.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 684,559 shares in the company, valued at $10,309,458.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,108 shares of company stock worth $1,352,544 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.48. 160,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,001,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

