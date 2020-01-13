Allred Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2,010.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,824 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,536,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,402,449,000 after purchasing an additional 302,354 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 928,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $998,987,000 after acquiring an additional 224,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Alphabet by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,228,229,000 after acquiring an additional 219,447 shares in the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,438.05.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $6.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,435.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,470. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,343.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,239.89. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,434.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

