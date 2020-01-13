Allred Capital Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,169,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,874,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,352,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,544 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Southern by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,104,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Southern by 8.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,235,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,724,000 after purchasing an additional 621,703 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $124,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,333.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $79,693.80. Insiders have sold a total of 2,102,254 shares of company stock worth $132,226,126 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.77.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,771. The company has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.56 and a 200 day moving average of $59.94. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $64.25.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

