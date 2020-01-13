Allred Capital Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,627 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.2% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 11,997 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 26,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,214 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,163,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,808,851. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $259.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Consumer Edge started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

