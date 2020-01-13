Allred Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $839,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.12. The stock had a trading volume of 38,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,486. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.93. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $79.14 and a twelve month high of $85.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

