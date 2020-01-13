Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 1,410 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 307,700.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 243.8% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.00. 1,191,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,586,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a market cap of $101.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

