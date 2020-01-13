Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 3,768 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,811 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BP by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,066,696,000 after purchasing an additional 409,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,227,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 86,190 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,186,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $508,178,000 after purchasing an additional 226,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BP by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,754,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,447,000 after buying an additional 724,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BP by 15.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,695,526 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $446,003,000 after buying an additional 1,452,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

BP stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.80. 243,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,136,612. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that BP plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BP shares. Argus lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

