Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 790 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 3.9% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 51,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Stryker by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.16.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.94. 26,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,489. The company has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.90. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $157.43 and a 12-month high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 31.46%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total transaction of $582,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,838.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,318 shares of company stock worth $6,706,338 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

