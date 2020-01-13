Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Almirall SA (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) shares dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $17.82, approximately 162 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67.

About Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF)

Almirall, SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of medicines worldwide. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, acne, rosacea, and psoriasis; and central nervous system, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal diseases.

