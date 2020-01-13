Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded up $8.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,437.89. 1,006,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,434.93. The company has a market cap of $986.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,343.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,239.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,486.44.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock valued at $316,380,721 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

