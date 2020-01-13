Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 874 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,438.05.

Alphabet stock traded up $8.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,437.02. 859,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,470. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,434.94. The firm has a market cap of $989.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,343.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,239.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.