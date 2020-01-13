American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.67

Media stories about American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. American Airlines Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the airline an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected American Airlines Group’s score:

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.34. 3,903,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,419,591. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,294.15% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.85.

In other news, Director James F. Albaugh acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.41 per share, for a total transaction of $314,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,618.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.