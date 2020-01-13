American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Updates Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) updated its fourth quarter 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.34-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. American Eagle Outfitters also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.34-0.36 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $14.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $24.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.20%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

AEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.64.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

