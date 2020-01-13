American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Short Interest Down 22.9% in December

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,300 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the December 15th total of 345,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

NASDAQ AMSWA traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,417. The company has a market capitalization of $474.81 million, a PE ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. American Software has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $17.11.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 million. American Software had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President H Allan Dow sold 4,383 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $69,689.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 60,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,839 shares of company stock valued at $707,225. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in American Software during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in American Software by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Software during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Software by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

