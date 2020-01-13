Ampleforth (AMPL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $95,590.00

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $95,590.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00012337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00037284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.56 or 0.06016388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026594 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035585 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a token. Its launch date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 8,095,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,663,955 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.