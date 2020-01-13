Analysts Anticipate Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Changyou.Com’s earnings. Changyou.Com reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Changyou.Com will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $3.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Changyou.Com.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $110.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CYOU shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Changyou.Com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Changyou.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Changyou.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

NASDAQ CYOU traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $10.32. 22,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,938. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82. Changyou.Com has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $540.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 24.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,218,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 242,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 50,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 8.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 27,833 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Changyou.Com in the third quarter valued at about $2,825,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 86.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 209,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 97,069 shares during the period. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

