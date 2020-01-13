Analysts Expect BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the six brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BEST’s rating score has improved by 9.1% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $7.08 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BEST an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get BEST alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEST. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BEST in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.40 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

BEST stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $6.44. 86,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,055. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BEST has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. BEST had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BEST will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in BEST by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 558,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in BEST in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in BEST in the third quarter valued at $104,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in BEST in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in BEST in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BEST (BEST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.