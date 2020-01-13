Analysts Expect Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $24.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Perdoceo Education an industry rank of 193 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $18.31. The stock had a trading volume of 27,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.52. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 9.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

