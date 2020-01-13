Analysts Expect Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) to Post $0.47 EPS

Analysts expect that Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Trimble reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $874.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.49 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. BidaskClub downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of TRMB traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,657. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.99. Trimble has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.32.

In other Trimble news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,878 shares in the company, valued at $609,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $350,795.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,790 shares of company stock worth $14,060,674 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 68.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the third quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Trimble in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Trimble in the third quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

