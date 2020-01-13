Analysts Set City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Price Target at $14.00

Shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of City Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.43. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in City Office REIT by 372.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in City Office REIT by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in City Office REIT by 499.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 253,606 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in City Office REIT by 550.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 57,559 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

