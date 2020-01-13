Analysts Set Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) PT at €105.83

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €105.83 ($123.06).

SIX2 has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

SIX2 opened at €91.00 ($105.81) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.67. Sixt has a 52 week low of €71.90 ($83.60) and a 52 week high of €103.40 ($120.23). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €88.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €88.87.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

