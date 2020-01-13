Analysts Set Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) PT at $35.75

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TBPH. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,331. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.85. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $28.44.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). The company had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 68.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Opti Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

