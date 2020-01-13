Analysts Set Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Price Target at €42.81

Shares of Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €42.81 ($49.78).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZAL. Macquarie set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Zalando stock opened at €45.09 ($52.43) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €42.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is €41.79. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

