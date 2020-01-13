Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.55

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ATE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 1676566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $137.09 million and a P/E ratio of -8.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.57.

In other Antibe Therapeutics news, Director Roderick John Flower sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$53,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,558.94.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals in Canada, Europe, and the United States. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction, which has completed Phase IIB gastrointestinal safety study.

