Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Receives $29.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.31.

A number of research firms have commented on APA. Morgan Stanley raised Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apache from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Wheals Rob acquired 4,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,634,502. Apache has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.95.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apache will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Apache’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

