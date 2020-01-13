Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is First United Bank Trust’s 7th Largest Position

First United Bank Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.2% of First United Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,677,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2,195.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,262,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $249,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $2.54 on Monday, hitting $312.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,125,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,012,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,368.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.22 and a 1 year high of $312.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.66 and a 200-day moving average of $235.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.26.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,531,958.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,882. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

