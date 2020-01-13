Appleton Partners Inc. MA Grows Stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7,920.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,099,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985,980 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $565,020,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2,731.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,060,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,681 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,795,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,673 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,322,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,436,000 after purchasing an additional 734,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MNST. Zacks Investment Research cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.94.

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $65.32. 148,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,450. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.10. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $66.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,017.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $2,664,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

